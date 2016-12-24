Crochet Crooks: Inmates Create Stuffed Animals for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KYLE, TX -- Think you've seen it all? Well, how about some crocheting inmates?

The inmates at Kyle Correctional Facility near Austin have done some pretty unthinkable things.

"I was selling meth and stuff and it was a lifestyle that I regret,” said inmate Mike Ramos.

But they've flipped the script and these days, their once tainted hands are doing some good

"I get all kinds of snide remarks and stuff like, 'Oh, you crochet,'" inmate Luis Wendell said.

That’s right, these tough guys are giving Martha Stewart a run for her money. This new program has the inmates picking up a new weapon of choice -- a crochet hook.

The inmates spend their time looping and twisting strands of yarn to create a crochet animal for kids in need.

"After a while I got the hang of it, so I decided to stick with it,” said Ramos. "I hope whoever does get these animals, clings to them.”

So far, 50 stuffed animals have been donated. Plus, for every 10 animals the inmates make, they get to send one to a family member.

"I made my mom a stinky little bear about this size and I stuffed him in a little box. It was a little tiny box and I stuffed him in there and I sent it to her for Christmas. And I hope she gets it,” Wendell said.

'Tis the season for second chances.