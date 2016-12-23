What to Expect if You’re Traveling Over Christmas and New Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- If you've already turned on that "out of the office" email reply so you can enjoy the rest of the holiday season, you are not alone.

AAA projects a whopping 103 million Americans will either put the pedal to the medal and drive somewhere or snuggle up next to a complete stranger on a plane, making it the busiest travel season on record.

In other words - no matter where you are - the roads will be jammed and the airports will be packed.

Not surprisingly - it's already a nightmare at LAX. More than 200 flights canceled or delayed Wednesday and Thursday because of storms in the SoCal area.

Obviously, this is having a ripple effect at other airports around the country. So with that, here a few tips - if you do plan to fly out of dodge:

Double check with the airline to make sure your flight is still on time.

Give yourself plenty of time at the airport. LAX is probably an extreme example - but the security lines could still be long no matter what day you fly out on. The picture above was taken at the TSA checkpoint at Dallas Love Field at about 5:30 Thanksgiving morning.

TSA says don't wrap those gifts before you get to your destination because they may have to check the gift during screening. Even if it is in your checked bag.

And most importantly - have fun! It's the holidays and you're on vacation!

So get out there and enjoy it!