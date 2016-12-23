Tubas Unite in Dallas For Tubachristmas In Thanksgiving Square

DALLAS, TX -- Do you feel it?
There's a buzz in the air. A deep, baritone, harmonious buzz.
The kind only a tuba can crank out, especially when belting out holiday carols!
Today, a group of more than 175 area tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, and baritone players are meeting in Thanksgiving Square in downtown to perform Christmas carols.
And this isn't just a Dallas thing!
Tubachristmas is an international event started by Harvey Phillips in 1974 - 2016 marks the 43rd year!
The event was started as a tribute to his teacher, William J. Bell.
Players gathered in Thanksgiving Square in Dallas with over 20 other performances in Texas alone.