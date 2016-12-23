Ring in the New Year with FREE Coffee from Starbucks

Today until January 2, Starbucks will be giving away free coffee in Dallas!

The act of kindness is courtesy of 10 Days of Cheer, Starbucks’ “thank you” to their customers for the year.

Tall espresso beverages will be given away from 1-2p (excluding Christmas Day).

Head over to these Dallas locations to get your free cup of Joe!

Columbus Square

2801 Allen, Suite 180

Dallas, Texas 75204

Quorum One

500 Beltline Road, Suite 450

Dallas, Texas 75254

More special offers and locations are revealed every day, so be sure to check their site often for a chance to get a free cup!