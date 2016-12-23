NewsFix Exclusive: Attorney for Fort Worth Family Describes Cop Encounter

Attorney Lee Merritt talked with NewsFix and Eye Opener Friday morning about events leading up to Wednesday night’s controversial arrest of a woman and her daughters.

Merritt told us the family was upset because the officer treated victims like the criminals and should have deescalated the situation.

He says the mother, Jacqueline Craig, was also disheartened because her 7-year-old son wanted to be a police officer, but his first encounter with an officer involved his mother being arrested after calling for help.