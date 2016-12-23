Houston Rapper Paul Wall, Baby Bash Arrested on Drug Felony Charges

HOUSTON — Houston rapper Paul Wall and fellow rapper Baby Bash were arrested in a drug raid Friday.

According to Harris County District Clerk records, Paul Michael Slayton and Ronald Ray Bryant were both charged with manufacturing/ delivering a controlled substance.

A law enforcement official told TMZ.com that the two men, along with eight other people, were taken into custody when officers were executing a search warrant at a location.

This is not the first time they were arrested together.

A photo of Paul Wall and Baby Bash, both handcuffed in the back of a cop car, went viral in 2011 after the two were arrested for pot possession in El Paso.

Paul Wall was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.