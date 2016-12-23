Cop Questions: City Leaders Express Concern, Outrage over Arrest Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH--By now, you've probably seen the video.

Fort Worth mom Jacqueline Craig says her neighbor assaulted her seven-year-old son for littering so she called the police. But the viral video caught the officer saying things to her like,

"Why don`t you teach your son not to litter?" and "If you keep yelling at me, you're gonna piss me off and I'm gonna take you to jail."

*She* was arrested by the officer she* called for help.

"This is not the way we do things here," Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald said at a news conference Friday afternoon. He was joined by city and county leaders including Mayor Betsy Price.

"We do have concerns about some of the actions on the video," Price said.

But they all want to be sure the officer is held accountable.

"I was outraged by what I saw on the video. I'm gonna say that I was outraged," State Rep. Nicole Collier (D-Fort Worth) said.

"It appeared to me that the police officer escalated the situation and was being rude and condescending," U.S. Rep. Mark Veasey (D-Dallas-Fort Worth) said. "We just can't have that."

Fitzgerald says he understands the frustration that the officer had his priorities wrong.

"Focus, in my opinion, was not on the alleged assault of a juvenile," he said.

As far as any body cam video from the incident, state law keeps the city from releasing that until the investigation is complete. For now, these leaders are asking citizens to keep their faith in the police.

"We know that the right thing will be done," Price said.