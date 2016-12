LOS ANGELES – Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on a plane Friday.

TMZ reported Fisher was on a United Airlines flight to LAX from London when she went into cardiac arrest. The flight crew reported her as “unresponsive” when they landed.

The paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital in Los Angeles. She’s allegedly in critical condition.

Fisher is known for her famous role as Princess Leia from the movie franchise, Star Wars.