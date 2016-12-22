Procrastinate? Don’t Be Late! Last Minute Gift Ideas For The Holidays!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas is almost here and you're almost out of time for shopping!

So if you've put it off 'til the last minute... Newsfix has you covered.

You can still be the holiday hero who brings great gifts that won't be "re-gifted"...or thrown away.

One of my favorite tips for getting a last minute gift is to let them do the work for you.

At Lush, they have all types of gifts and they are all pre-wrapped, they tell you on the tag what's inside the box, all you have to do is just grab it and go.

Yeah... There's really something for everyone.

Now if you are looking for the the gift for the guy in your life and you want to look like you've done your research and done your homework and spent a lot of time on it, sports memorabilia makes a great gift.

If it's a personalized gift you wanna get, but you have to send off for it, it takes forever.

Papyrus has these awesome note cards - it looks like you have spent a lot of time sending off for personalized stationary, but nope, you got em today.

Don't forget chocolate, did you hear me?

Don't forget!

Everyone loves chocolate.

And animals... But don't be "that guy" who actually gives someone a puppy or kitten on Christmas morning.

If you're looking for a great holiday gift, why not a pre-paid adoption from operation kindness.

You'll get a gift certificate with the stuffed animal under the tree, and they get to come pick the animal of their choice.

And while you can do your shopping anywhere, don't skip the mall.

One stop, one parking space and you can hit a bunch of stores in a few minutes.

Then you can relax and enjoy the season.