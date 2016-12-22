Community Outraged Over Video of Mother/Daughter Arrest in Fort Worth

A Fort Worth mother and her teenage daughter were in jail early Thursday, after a controversial arrest Wednesday night that was caught on video by a bystander.

Jacqueline Craig is seen on the video telling an unidentified officer that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son because the boy had reportedly dropped trash in the man’s yard. She was upset that the officer seemed more concerned about the litter than about the assault.

The situation escalated and ended with both woman on the ground and being loaded into a police car as bystanders yelled.

[Warning: the video contains strong language that some may find offensive.]

The mother and daughter’s attorney, Lee Merritt, spoke outside the jail in Mansfield.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Worth police released a statement saying the officer involved has been placed on restricted duty. The statement asks for patience during the investigation.

Next Generation Action Network is planning a demonstration in downtown Fort Worth Thursday evening.