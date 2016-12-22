Calling All Game Board Geeks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-Are you a game board connoisseur? We're not talking Monopoly or Sorry! The Board Game Geek Convention has every game you can think of! This week's Subculture is all about having a little fun.

Board Game Geek is a board gaming resource and community that started online as soon gained a following in 2005. Now, the convention brings people from all over the world together to play new and old games alike.

"We've got about 3,000 people here and a library of about 5,000 board games," said Jeff Anderson, convention organizer.

Want more info on the Game Board Geek Con? Check it out here!