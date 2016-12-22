Austin Man Stabs & Kills Step-Mom Over Cowboys Win



DALLAS — “Trash talk” is common in sports. So, whether your favorite team wins or loses, it’s all just fun and games. Well, that’s until someone gets stabbed!

An Austin man reportedly stabbed his stepmother to death after last week’s Cowboys victory! Cops say Pontrey Jones was watching the Tampa take on Dallas with his dad and stepmother, Magdelena Ruiz. When Cowboys got the “W,” Ruiz celebrated. That apparently didn’t sit well with Jones, who, along with his dad, is a Bucs fan.

According to court documents, Jones grabbed a knife and stabbed Ruiz “multiple times,” because he thought she was being disrespectful. Turns out, Jones reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder but does not take his medication.

He was arrested and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.