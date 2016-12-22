10 Must See Dallas Locations Even Santa Would Envy (Rudolph, Too)

via Flickr: Phan Ly

By Azure Arther, NewsCastic

The Holiday season in DFW is a time when our city loves to put on the sparkle and cheer. From one end of town to the other, a true winter wonderland is born every December (and neatly tucked away by the second week of January).

To make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to experience as many of these Holiday escapades and vistas as you can, we’ve put together a list of our favorites that’ll even have Santa second guessing where he lives.

1. Lights on the Lake

Prairie Lights in Grand Prairie is a light park featuring more than 4 million lights set along two miles of path. In the center of this light extravaganza sits a holiday village where food, gifts, Santa and more await you. This year, there’s even a magically lit walk-through forest, and a sparkling tunnel to end the drive.

2. The Pretties

Like 💎s in the 🌌. A photo posted by Lena Nguyen✨ (@leennuh) on Dec 11, 2016 at 5:30pm PST

Anyone who loves lights is going to be head over heels for the Vitruvian Lights at Vitruvian Park in Addison. Every December, this tiny residential area puts on a big show that includes multicolored trees that surround a small body of water, which duplicates and doubles, dazzles and delights.

3. A Tree Above Them All

😍 A photo posted by Katherine Cunningham (@cunningkitty) on Dec 9, 2016 at 7:28pm PST

The Shops at Legacy‘s Christmas in the Square in Frisco is known for their giant Christmas tree and fantastic ambient light display. Not only is there a plethora of good food and shopping, but the giant lit tree by the Reflection Pool makes this a must stop spot for the season.

4. For the Kid in You

🎅🎅🎅🎅 A photo posted by Molly Co (@dumplingwrangler) on Dec 4, 2016 at 9:48pm PST

Santa’s Village in Richardson is a recreation of its name. Toddle along behind your children as they explore a village that’s more their size than ours. Sixteen holiday houses create this tiny town, located on the north side of City Hall at 411 W. Arapaho Road. Live performances, child activities, holiday photo ops, and snacks are all offered.

5. Amusement Lights

So cool! I love this tunnel #sixflagsholidayinthepark A video posted by Queen Elizabeth Sanders (@womanwithavision) on Dec 11, 2016 at 10:36pm PST

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags is the amusement park of the holidays. Transformed “into a winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights, 26 amazing rides — plus roller coasters, seven spectacular shows and tons of sweet treats all during Holiday in the Park,” there is no way your family will not enjoy a trip to Six Flags during the winter!

6. Neighborhood Excellence

Every year Highland Park outdoes the last. This premiere neighborhood is known for having the best of the best in holiday decorations, and whole blocks dazzle the eye. A fun way to experience HP is to grab a carriage ride through the display, but many people choose to drive or walk through.

7. Perform a Drive-by

Running to the end of December, the Gift of Lights in Fort Worth at the Texas Motor Speedway has once again brought a mind-boggling display of sparkle for your eyes. You can purchase a ticket online or bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots to receive $5 off admission, and traipse through Santa’s Village at the end of the awesome tour.

8. Tour of Light Duty

It's that time of the year! 🎅#ChristmasLights #thisvideodoesnojustice #falalala #FarmersBranch A video posted by Cintia Guerrero (@cinchachu) on Nov 27, 2016 at 9:42pm PST

Farmers Branch’s Christmas Tour of Lights drive-through display features over 300,000 lights that can be seen from the highway, and experienced as soon as you exit onto Valley View lane. Follow the candy cane signs to the grand finale at Farmers Branch Historical Park.

9. Arlington Lights

Interlochen, the legendary Arlington neighborhood light show, features more than 200 homes. Running from Dec. 16-25 from 7 to 11 p.m., this neighborhood lights up the night. The drive-through entrance begins at Westwood Drive and Randol Mill Road.

10. Light Spectacular

The Magic of Christmas Light Show Spectacular in Grapevine runs from Nov. 22-Jan. 8. You can start enjoying this fabulous 20-minute light display by starting at the corner of Main Street and Dallas Road. Known as the “Christmas Capital of Texas,” this light show is guaranteed to be the experience of the season.