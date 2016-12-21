Women’s March Planned For Day After Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- If you think protests against the new President are on pause-- think again! A million women plan to march the day after Trump's inauguration in D.C. The organizers of Women's March says they'll "send a bold message" about women's rights to the new administration!

Considering some of the Donald's comments about women, they'll probably have a lot to say! This isn't the first time a large group of ladies has walked the walk.

Back in 1997, The Million Woman March in Philadelphia took place. About 750,000 African American women gathered to focus on topics like poverty, youth, and politics.

They say history repeats itself. Or should we say herstory.

This time around, a diverse set of women have set a new agenda but they're hoping to do those same numbers. The organizers' Crowd Rise page has already raised more than $200,000 dollars to help with the event.