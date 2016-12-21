Woman Proposes To Girlfriend, But A 3rd Woman Steals Show

Sometimes it’s the honest, unedited reaction to a moment that gets the greatest applause. Such is the case in a proposal photo now being widely shared.

Carlos Jair took several pictures of his sister Jessica Rodriguez proposing to her long-term girlfriend Chelsea Miller at the Art Institute of Chicago last weekend.

It was a dressy affair, a knee bent, a ring presented, people cheered—but in looking at his photos later, Jair and his sister noticed one image in particular, which captures a third woman’s reaction in the background, reports Mashable.

My sister proposed to her GF today and look at that older woman's reaction https://t.co/ifFl3mJNAr—

Carlos🖤Shook (@AreYouShook) December 18, 2016

Her mouth is wide open, her right hand reaching toward her heart. She looks utterly delighted. Says Rodriguez: “It really made that photo even more special.” Jair posted the photo to Twitter with the caption: “My sister proposed to her GF today and look at that older woman’s reaction.” It’s been retweeted more than 105,000 times and liked more than 330,000.

A video of the proposal posted to YouTube has more than 50,000 views, and only eight thumbs down. Reactions range from “most stylish couple ever” to “I’m crying” and even “this gave me life.” Many noted the “lady in pink” in particular, with one woman writing: “The lady in the pink represents us, the silent and loving majority of Sr Citizens. We are there for you. Congratulations.” And the Huffington Post summed it up this way: The third woman’s reaction “melted the internet’s ice cold heart.” (See what happened when two nuns fell in love.)

