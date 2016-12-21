Win A VIP Experience And A Chance To Meet The Cast Of The 100 At Marvelous Nerd Years Eve!

A Marvelous Nerd Years Eve is coming to Dallas!

Say goodbye to 2016 and ring in 2017 at a Marvelous Nerd Years Eve! You’ll have the chance to revel in all things nerdy from your favorite comics, movies and more.

CW33 is giving away a special VIP experience that includes a chance to meet the cast of the CW show The 100!

The 100 Experience Package includes:

Sector 37 VIP access

Sector 37 VIP Group Photo

Sector 37 Exclusive Q&A with Cast

The 100 Lanyard

Exclusive T-Shirt

Meet and Greet with Cast:

Richard Harmon Autograph

Chelsey Reist Autograph

Sachin Sahel Autograph

Sector 37 Exclusive Q&A Panel

Enter to win below! The Winner will be chosen at random on Thursday, Dec. 29th. The show is open from Dec, 29th – Jan. 1st.