Win A VIP Experience And A Chance To Meet The Cast Of The 100 At Marvelous Nerd Years Eve!

A Marvelous Nerd Years Eve is coming to Dallas!
Say goodbye to 2016 and ring in 2017 at a Marvelous Nerd Years Eve! You’ll have the chance to revel in all things nerdy from your favorite comics, movies and more.
CW33 is giving away a special VIP experience that includes a chance to meet the cast of the CW show The 100!
The 100 Experience Package includes:
Sector 37 VIP access
Sector 37 VIP Group Photo
Sector 37 Exclusive Q&A with Cast
The 100 Lanyard
Exclusive T-Shirt
Meet and Greet with Cast:
Richard Harmon Autograph
Chelsey Reist Autograph
Sachin Sahel Autograph
Sector 37 Exclusive Q&A Panel
Enter to win below! The Winner will be chosen at random on Thursday, Dec. 29th. The show is open from Dec, 29th – Jan. 1st.