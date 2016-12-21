Ruff Life: Lady Luck is No Gamble! Give Her a Home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Her name may be Lady Luck, but she's the one who needs a little.

"Lady Luck found herself with five puppies," said Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman. "The owner didn't know what to do with her, so he surrendered her and her five puppies to the shelter."

Snake eyes for the two-year-old pit mix. Not only did she lose her home. She lost one of her babies too.

"The puppies had parvo, and I don't know if you know, but parvo is a super deadly disease," Edman said.

All but little Chip made it through, and then the family's fortunes flipped.

"We had a wonderful foster come just in time to pull her, Lady Luck, and her five puppies," Edman said.

Things started slowly.

"When she first got into her foster's home she was very shy and timid," Edman said.

Yep, no paparazzi, please! This pitty is no publicity hound.

"She really just wants to be by your side," Edman said.

One thing to know about Lady Luck is that one bad hand in life hasn't made her bitter.

"She loves naps and she's not really high energy," Edman said.

She also doesn't mind a crowded table.

"Lady Luck is super dog-friendly as she actually lives with five foster siblings in her home right now," Edman said. "She loves to play and wrestle with all of them."

Even better for you at home? This diamond dog's playing the cheap tables in December. Until the end of the month, you can get Lady Luck for just $25.

Ante up because this one's gonna pay off!

If you think you could help an animal in need through adopting or fostering, check out: dallaspetsalive.org