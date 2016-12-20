Ohio Teacher Disciplined After ‘Inappropriate’ Algebra Lesson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The father of two 14-year-old students at Middleburg Heights Junior High School in Ohio says he was angry when they showed him a photo they snapped of their algebra lesson from earlier this month.

"Tony can send 5 texts and 3 nudes in 19 minutes. He could also send 3 texts and 1 nude in 9 minutes. How long would it take him to send one text and one nude?"It reads: "Tony can send 5 texts and 3 nudes in 19 minutes. He could also send 3 texts and 1 nude in 9 minutes. How long would it take him to send one text and one nude?"

"We addressed the teacher and kind of clarified exactly what happened, and in this case provided what we thought was the appropriate consequence, which was clarification that that was inappropriate," school superintendent Michael Sheppard said.

Sheppard says the math teacher, Daniel Rapp, was issued a written reprimand.

"He's a good teacher, and just in this case used the inappropriate word," said Sheppard.

The superintendent says the school district conducted a complete investigation into the matter. The father who contacted Fox 8 says he believes the discipline is too lenient, given the sexual nature of the math lesson.

"You have to look to see if it is out of character or not, and in this case, it was something that happened that was just obviously not acceptable from the school district's perspective and that's why we took it, looked at it very seriously and provided the appropriate consequence," said the superintendent.

Fox 8 requested Daniel Rapp's personnel file, but officials said they could not make it immediately available. The superintendent did reveal that the teacher had a similar reprimand in his file.

Fox 8 was unsuccessful in reaching Rapp for comment. The superintendent says Rapp remains in the classroom and he considers that matter over.