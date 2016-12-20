Judge Declares Mistrial in Garland Cop Manslaughter Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND -- After just two days of deliberation, Judge Quay Parker has declared a mistrial in the case of former Garland police officer Patrick Tuter.

Tuter was charged with manslaughter for killing an unarmed man following a high speed chase in 2012. He fired 41 shots at Michael Vincent Allen, ultimately hitting him 3 times.

After reviewing the evidence, the jury said they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Prosecutors say they will wait until after the holidays to decide whether to try the case again.