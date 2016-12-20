Good Times, All In The Family Among TV Classics Expected To Get A Reboot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOKYO, JAPAN -- There's nothing like the good ol' days, when prime time TV consisted of classics like All In The Family, The Jeffersons, Maude and Good Times. Unlike The Kardashians, these families taught us life lessons while cracking us up at the same time. Just when you thought they were only going down in history all four series might be "moving on up' in TV land. Sony is planning to reboot them as mini-series.

Considering that over half of these actors are dead, Sony plans to feature new actors with old story lines. We don't know about y'all, but we can't see too many folks walking in George Jefferson's shoes.

Anyone trying to play Florida Evans would have to be damn good!

And then, there's Maude! Could you imagine her replacement?

Well, Sony says they're in the "early stages" of this golden idea and there's no word if they'll debut on TV or streaming services like Netflix.

One things for sure, if they're really going to remake iconic television, it better be ...

... and in HD!