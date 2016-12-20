Alan Thicke: Leonardo DiCaprio Joins ‘Growing Pains’ Cast at Funeral

CARPENTARIA, Calif. — About 150 close friends and family memorialized Alan Thicke at his Carpentaria, California home Sunday.

His son, singer Robin Thicke, tried to keep things light. “You look like Jackie O. right now,” he told his father’s widow, Tanya.

A special eulogy came from Thicke’s Growing Pains co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold, and Jeremy Miller.

The memorial included touching tributes from some of the late actor’s friends, including Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and comedians Bob Saget and Bill Maher.