Panic Time? Eleven Game Win Streak Snapped & Some Want Romo Back

FRISCO, TX — You had almost forgotten what a loss felt like, hadn’t you? After 11 straight wins, and 90 days, the Boys finally laid an egg up in New York, falling to the Giants 10-7.

And there’s no sugar-coating it, the offense looked pretty bad last night. The team committed three turnovers and just scored single touchdown in their worst performance of the year, which also happened to make the defense’s best performance of the season meaningless.

And of course, one bad game from Dak Prescott has the Romo-supporters coming out of the woodwork:

But rest assured Dak isn’t going anywhere.

“One of the best things [Dak’s] done since we’ve been around him is he learns from his experiences,” head coach Jason Garrett said on Monday when asked about Prescott. “He’s a smart football player, he’s an aware football player, he’s an aware guy and he understands where he needs to get better and he works very hard in those areas. So a really good learning experience for him and for our entire football teams last night. Obviously we didn’t do what we needed to do to win the game and hopefully we’ll get better because of it.

As for silver linings from this ugly loss? Well the Boys are still 11-2, in control of their division, the NFC and are guaranteed a playoff spot. So yeah:

And hey, the last time the Cowboys lost to the Giants… they won 11 in a row!