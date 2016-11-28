Dalila’s Leftovers: The Island Spot

OAK CLIFF - Jamaican vibes can be hard to come by in the Metroplex, especially now that the temp is dropping. But one spot is looking take you away with three simple things -- Reggae, rum, and food. It's The Island Spot in Oak Cliff.

Owner Richard Thomas and his crew are cooking up Caribbean treats that'll both welcome and satisfy anyone -- from island natives, to first timers.

I got a chance to try Mama Joyce's ox tails, a recipe from Thomas' mother. And the shrimp and grits -- a Jamaican take on the southern brunch favorite.

And you can’t forget the rum.

Cheers!

