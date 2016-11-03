CMA Awards 2016: Beyoncé Goes Nashville

Beyoncé tapped into her Southern roots at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.

Ok! I can finally talk about one of the greatest weeks of my life! Thank you @Beyonce ! You slay. All day! pic.twitter.com/XJCOrdweih — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) November 3, 2016

The Texas native performed “Daddy Lessons” off her album “Lemonade” and was joined on stage by the Dixie Chicks. The country trio covered the song while on tour — and like Beyoncé — they’ve been the target of conservative critics for infusing politics into performances on occasion.

Beyoncé isn’t the first pop star to take the CMA stage. Last year, Memphis born Justin Timberlake performed with Southern rock and country star Chris Stapleton.

Rumblings of a possible Beyoncé appearance at the show began early Wednesday after she was spotted around Nashville. Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and Kacey Musgraves were among the other stars to perform.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley co-hosted the evening for the ninth consecutive year as the CMA Awards marked its fifth decade.

As for the night’s winners, take a glance at the complete list below: