Beyonce Bleeds?! Queen Bey Slays Show Despite Bloody Ear

BROOKLYN, NY -- If you need further proof that Beyonce is the queen, check this out:

Beyoncé continuing to perform after her earring ripped from her ear and started bleeding. A true performer. pic.twitter.com/FvyICuxVAb — ㅤ (@TheDailyBey) October 16, 2016

Ya girl was slayin' so hard on stage at the "Tidal Charity Show" in Brooklyn , she accidentally ripped off her earring, started bleeding... and kept performing!!!

At one point, she even took the time to stop and urge fans to vote!

"We are not helpless...the fire is still burning," she continued. "Please go out and vote this November. So many people have died and sacrificed we have to use it. Get in formation."

Call it talent, supernatural powers , or the Illuminati, but Beyonce always seems to stay on beat.