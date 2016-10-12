Talking Trump Zoltar Machine Mysteriously Pops Up Around NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - An animatronic Donald Trump Zoltar machine with glowing red eyes started popping up around New York City on Tuesday. Just like the real Zoltar machine made famous in the movie 'Big', this one offers visions of the future, but with a 'Trumpian' spin.

"Look into my crystal ball and see America's future. I see a huge investment into a modern, high speed rail system. Very advanced, very fast. And we're going to use it to deport 11 million illegal Mexicans. And by the way, I love the Mexican people. I love their spirit! I love their spirit. And I love packing them onto trains like cattle. And I build the best deportation trains, believe me. My trains are so much better..."

The machine made several appearances around the city, including in front of Trump Tower, News Corp. headquarters and The New York Times, according to Gothamist

It appears to be connected to a Twitter account called The All-Seeing Trump that was created in August. (Warning, many of the tweets contain offensive language)

The account is also linked to the site allseeingtrump.com, which is under construction.

.@dannyzuker I'm getting a vision! It's a television! And your unfunny show is not playing on it because it was canceled for being too SAD. pic.twitter.com/AdMEoT4FUB — The All-Seeing Trump (@AllSeeingTrump) October 12, 2016

The machine was the idea of four anonymous Brooklyn artists, according to PIX11. Tech Insider reports that it was built in six weeks by the same company that builds the Zoltar machines, and is voiced by comedian Anthony Atamanuik.