Johnny Manziel Going Back to School at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX - Former Cleveland Brown Quarterback Johnny Manziel is back in the Lone Star State, only this time he's not on the football field.

The Heisman Trophy winner is going back to school; he’s re-enrolling at Texas A&M for the fall semester.

So naturally, Newsfix went on the hunt. We sent Multimedia Journalist Joey Longa to College Station in hopes of catching a glimpse of the failed football star. Now, Johnny’s only enrolled in online courses -- but we didn't tell our guy that.