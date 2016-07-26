‘The Flash’s’ Jesse Quick Wants Speedster Powers In Season 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When "The Flash" fans last saw Jesse Quick (Violett Beane), she was heading back to Earth-2 with her dad Harry (Tom Cavanagh). After the Flashpoint though, how will she be reintroduced into the story?

That's the question many are wondering -- including Beane herself. Speaking to Zap2it at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Party, the actress says, "I know I'm coming back and it could be Earth-1 Jesse, it could be Earth-2 Jesse. I don't know! Flashpoint! Everything is possible."

However, there is one thing about the character she wants the show to fully explore and that's her speedster powers. In the comics, Jesse Quick is one of many speedsters in the DC universe and after being hit by the particle accelerator in Season 2, it's only natural to want to see her with powers.

"I know I'm coming back, but I don't know when," Beane says. "I hope it's with powers, but we'll have to see."

It sounds like Jesse will definitely not be seen in the first couple of episodes if Beane isn't back on set just yet, but with Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) taking on the mantle of Kid Flash in Season 3, surely there must be some kind of plan to make Jesse one of the fastest people on earth, right?

"The Flash" returns Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Additional reporting by Lindsay MacDonald.