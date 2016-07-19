California Girl, 10, Finds Way to Pay It Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A 10-year-old California girl is looking to change the world, one bracelet at a time, by launching a new initiative that's part philanthropy, part social experiment.

With the help of the public, Leah Nelson is hoping acts of selfless good deeds will go viral.

The Sacramento native started “Becuz I Care”, a program to encourage people to treat each other with kindness.

What she asks is simple -- just do a nice deed for another, whether it’s paying a compliment or buying a coffee. Then seal the deal with a bracelet, compliments of Leah. The bracelet is to be passed from person to person as each does a good deed for another.

Leah asks that this person explain their good works with the message, “In a world with so many issues, let’s just show other people that they are valued.” Then share the story with her on Twitter by tagging @BecuzICare11 or using the hashtag #BecuzICare11.

Many adults the fifth-grander encounters are blown away by her initiative. However Leah sees it as basic human decency.

“I just want the world to be a better place. I mean there’s many issues and people are mad about the issues, and if you’re mad about the issues, why don’t you take action to try and change them?” she says.