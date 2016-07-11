Chaka Khan Takes Sister With Her to Rehab for Prescription Drug Use

Singer Chaka Khan and her sister, Yvonne Stevens have decided to enter rehab. The Queen of Funk says she been battling prescription drug issues and wants to work toward improving her health. The Grammy-Award winning singer also pointed to the death of close friend Prince as a “wake up” call.

Khan released this statement to the Associated Press.

“Unfortunately, I will miss concert appearances over the summer,” she said. “However, it’s vital that I put my health and well-being first. I know that I am disappointing some of my fans, but I also know they would want me to recover and be well and healthy. The tragic death of Prince has had us both [Khan and Stevens] rethinking and reevaluating our lives and priorities. We knew it was time to take action to save our lives. My sister and I would like to thank everyone for their support, love and prayers.”

Khan and her sister entered an intensive rehabilitation and aftercare program. This is not her first battle with substance abuse. She battled issues with addiction in the 70’s but she later gained sobriety.