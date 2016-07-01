7 Bars to Your Geek on in Dallas Each Day of the Week

By Kyndal Wilson, NewsCastic

Want to get your geek and drink on? Dallas has some of the best trivia nights ranging in topics from American sports to Game of Thrones. This guide will give you one location for each day of the week to find your brethren and nerd out to epic proportions with trivia made just for YOU.

Sunday: Trinity Hall Irish Pub & Restaurant

You better bring your A-game if you’re going to play Trinity Hall’s trivia game. Seriously. It’s a game, but it’s a serious matter. The atmosphere is lively and the beer selection is great — just bring your composition notebooks and be prepared to exchange notes with your teammates.

Monday: High Fives

On Monday nights, High Fives uses the geek fan favorite pub quiz Geeks who Drink. From questions about the lyrics to Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” to “Name that Tune,” this bar is definitely for the pop culture fanatics.

Tuesday: The Ginger Man

This Uptown bar has an excellent selection of beers on tap and a cozy atmosphere that makes you want to sit and stay a while. Come for pint night on Tuesdays at 6 pm and keep you glass and seat at least until 7 pm. That’s when the games begin!

Wednesday: Bryan Street Tavern

Another bar using Geeks who Drink, Bryan Street Tavern is a Wednesday night staple for nerds of Dallas. The festivities begin at 8 pm, but this place fills up quickly so get there early!

Thursday: San Francisco Rose

San Francisco Rose is an excellent happy hour spot on Thursdays. If you think you can answer tough questions after your third martini, then sit tight until 8 pm and test your pop culture knowledge.

Friday: Champps Kitchen & Bar

Trivia quizzes aren’t a popular Friday night activity, but the family friendly sports bar at this Irving location provides a trivia quiz with prizes at 10pm for all the geeks looking for Friday night nerdiness.

Saturday: Jack Mac’s Swill & Grill

A cozy bar with a funky attitude, Jack Mac’s serves quality Texas beer and trivia questions on Saturdays at 9 pm. While you’re there, be sure and try their made to order mac-and-cheese. It’s a sin not to.