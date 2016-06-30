Look: Can You See the Ghost in This Old Photo?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A recently discovered photo from the early 1900s holds a secret that's creeping people out.

At first nothing looks unusual. It's just a picture of a group of women taken near Belfast, Ireland around 1900. But some believe there's a ghost among the women.

Look closely at the second row from the bottom, the woman all the way on the right.

Do you see the hand on her shoulder? It's not connected to anyone.

The hand doesn't appear to belong to the women around her, and experts say it doesn't appear to be photoshopped.