× Manziel’s Attorney Steps Down After Accidental Texts

DALLAS — The never ending saga of Johnny Manziel had another interesting turn this past weekend, but this time it wasn’t Johnny’s fault.

Bob Hinton, one of the attorneys on Manziel’s defense team in his domestic violence case inadvertently sent a text message to the Associated Press with some major details on the pending case.

Included in the text was info that Hinton had received a receipt which may show that Johnny spent over $1,000 at the Gas Pipe less than a day after his car accident last week and that the defense team may be working on a plea deal.

The most telling quote from Hinton? “Heaven help us if one of the conditions is to pee in a bottle.”

When NewsFix interviewed him two months ago about the case he seemed optimistic he could get the former QB off.

“We intend to plead not guilty and follow our course of the defense in the matter.” he said then, “It’s a very defensible case.”

But apparently Johnny’s actions are looking less and less defensible every day, and everyone from the NFL, Manziel’s agents, his family and now his lawyers are losing faith in the former Heisman winner.