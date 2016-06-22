7 Really Hot Reasons You Should Be Watching Golf

Golf is just so boring, right? Those super light golf claps combined with the fact that the game moves slower than a turtle treading through frozen molasses can just send you right into a deep sleep.

Well, get ready to experience a great golf awakening, because we’ve noticed things getting a little hotter on the green lately. And it ain’t because it’s summer. It’s the golfers.

Here are our 7 reasons you should be watching golf:

1. Jordan Spieth and his spectacular blue eyes.

2. Jason Day’s mischievous smile.

3. Rory McIlroy’s arms.

4. Rickie Fowler’s beautiful bronze skin.

5. Seriously sexy scruff courtesy of Dustin Johnson’s face.

6. Adam Scott.

7. The adorable faces of Sergio Garcia.

Convinced yet? If so, head over to the PGA Tour website for a completed schedule of upcoming golf, er, games? matches? events? Whatever you call them, there’s a bunch going on this summer, so you’ll have plenty of opportunity to immerse yourself in your new favorite sport.