7 Really Hot Reasons You Should Be Watching Golf

Posted 3:14 pm, June 22, 2016, by , Updated at 03:17PM, June 22, 2016
Golf is just so boring, right? Those super light golf claps combined with the fact that the game moves slower than a turtle treading through frozen molasses can just send you right into a deep sleep.

Well, get ready to experience a great golf awakening, because we’ve noticed things getting  a little hotter on the green lately. And it ain’t because it’s summer. It’s the golfers.

Here are our 7 reasons you should be watching golf:

1. Jordan Spieth and his spectacular blue eyes.

JUNE 16: Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts on the 12th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 16, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

 

2. Jason Day’s mischievous smile.

APRIL 15: Jason Day of Australia reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 13th green during the second round of the 2016 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 15, 2016 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

3. Rory McIlroy’s arms.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

4. Rickie Fowler’s beautiful bronze skin.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

5. Seriously sexy scruff courtesy of Dustin Johnson’s face.

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

 

6. Adam Scott.

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

 

7. The adorable faces of Sergio Garcia.

(Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images).

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Convinced yet? If so, head over to the PGA Tour website for a completed schedule of upcoming golf, er, games? matches? events? Whatever you call them, there’s a bunch going on this summer, so you’ll have plenty of opportunity to immerse yourself in your new favorite sport.

