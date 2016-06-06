Bill Clinton’s Brother Arrested On Suspicion of DUI

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Bill Clinton’s brother is facing a DUI charge after being arrested in California. Roger Clinton was arrested Sunday night by Redondo Beach police.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s inmate information center, Roger Clinton, the 59-year-old half brother of the former president Bill Clinton, was arrested around 7:20 p.m. after a motorist reported a driver heading south and driving erratically on the Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach police said. The concerned motorist followed the vehicle, giving police updates until officers caught up with the car.

Clinton was evaluated and then arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police say he later refused all chemical testing.

Bail for Clinton was set at $15,000, according to the sheriff’s department; he is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

What do you think Roger’s sister-in-law is thinking right about now? 🙃

33.849182 -118.388408