Medical District Pothole Needs Intensive Care

DALLAS -- This round of Pothole of the Day is in the hospital district. And that's a good thing because the jolt it gives you might just send you to the hospital -- or to a chiropractor.

It's on Inwood Road at Redfield Street in Dallas, right in the shadow of UT Southwestern Medical Center. And if you don't need some medical care after hitting this one, your car might.

"Potholes caused me to buy four brand new tires on my new car," Yasmine Knight said.

That's not cheap.

"I spent a good $475 for a whole set of new tires," Knight said.

Dang. Bet she'd like to see some intensive care on this road.

"Fix these potholes, please!" Knight said.

Is there a pothole that's putting a hole in your budget? Tell us about it on our Facebook page. It could be our next Pothole of the Day.