Angry Bible-Waving Mom Storms Target Protesting Bathroom Policy

Video of a woman and her family marching through Target loudly protesting the retailer’s news bathroom policy is just the latest in a string of viral videos shot inside Target stores around the country.

The video was uploaded to YouTube and shows an unidentified woman marching and yelling her way through Target while holding a Bible in the air as she condemns Target’s new gender identity bathroom policy.

The woman, who claims she is a mother of 12, began her protest by shouting Target’s Mothers Day signs are “a deception” and Target does not love mothers and children.

“This is not love and they have proven it by opening their bathrooms to perverted men,” the woman said. “I’m very disgusted by this wicked practice. Target does not protect mothers and children. Mothers, get your children out of this store!”

The woman makes her way to the front of the store with the children and a man following her and exits shouting, “I wouldn’t spend a penny of my money here.” The man following behind her can be heard shouting, “The judgment of God is coming on this nation.”

The video was posted on Saturday and has already received over 160,000 views.

The video comes after Target’s CEO Brian Cornell spoke publicly about the store’s new bathroom policy, which allows any transgender individual shopping at Target to be able to use whichever bathroom they believe corresponds with their gender identity.

Target said their decision to change their policy stands with their long history of “embracing diversity and inclusion.”

Their policy has received backlash from Christian groups like the American Family Association, who started a petition against the retailer that already has over 1.2 million signatures.

The woman’s video is not the only one to go viral: