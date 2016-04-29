Firefighters Snap Fun Pics as They Rescue Cops From Elevator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - We call police when we need help - these Kansas City police officers needed to call the fire department!

An elevator had malfunctioned inside the police academy and left a dozen officers stuck inside. Gregg Favre from the St. Louis Fire Department tweeted out a picture of the rescue.

This shot of @KCMOFireDept #Firefighters rescuing @KCPolice from a stalled elevator wins the internet for today. pic.twitter.com/2O0ArPzPIm — Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) April 27, 2016

The KC fire department arrived and freed their brothers in blue. Not one of the 12 officers inside was hurt, and were said to be in good spirits. The rescue made for some pretty light-hearted teasing though.

“We had a lot of fun with them and we made sure everything happened safely and we did it all the way it`s supposed to be done, and they were good sports about it and we threw our jabs. It was cool,” said firefighter Tony Pisciotta.

The fire department says elevator rescues are a regular occurrence - this one just happened to take place at the police academy.