Watch This 2-Year-Old Blame Batman for Lipstick Mess

You have to watch this darling and quite sophisticated toddler blame none other than Batman for making a mess in his mother’s room. Because, why not??

YouTube user Laura Hopkins posted the video, saying, “Our 2 year old blaming Batman for the lipstick art on my mirror!! Far too cute to get mad 😂 taking over Facebook!”

In the video, Hopkins discovers a cryptic lipstick drawing on a bedroom mirror.

“Noel, who drew on Mommy’s mirror?” Hopkins asks her son.

“I don’t know,” he tells her, sounding as perplexed as she is. A Facebook account linked with the video shows the family living in Scotland, which explains the delightful accents.

“Was it you?” she asks.

“No,” Noel tells her with 100% certainty.

It definitely was not him.

“Who was it?” Hopkins asks. Because she needs help solving this caper.

“It’s Batman,” Noel tells her.

You can hear the theme music now, right??

Hopkins can’t help laughing at this point, especially when the little tyke assures her that he knows who did it. The caped crusader himself somehow came in when she wasn’t looking and left a lipstick rendering of… something… The Joker? on her mirror.

“It’s Batman,” he tells his mom (or mum, we suppose) again, as he points to the evidence.

He has now convinced himself, if no one else.

“Batman did it?” she asks her son.

“Yeah, Batman did it,” he tells her.

Finally, she’s catching on. And she’s right — it’s way too funny to get mad over.

Who wouldn’t believe a 2-year-old telling you Batman’s the one who colored on the mirror with lipstick? Especially when the 2-year-old has glasses and a British accent — it’s like he’s the great-great-grandson of Alfred, right?