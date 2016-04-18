HOT DOG! Firefighters Save German Shepherd From Burning House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Texas -- So, we all hate Mondays, but we'll throw you a bone and share a tale that's sure to cheer you up! It stars a German Shepherd named Zareck and the Arlington Fire Department.

Early Monday morning, firefighters responded to a house fire. The homeowners were able to escape, but 3-year-old Zareck was trapped inside!

Within minutes, firemen rescued the unconscious pup from the burning home, whipped out a doggy oxygen mask and started IV fluids!

Yeah, this pup won't be crossing the rainbow bridge anytime soon.

After the Arlington Fire Department shared Zareck's story of survival via Facebook, the likes and shares came in like a heat wave.

Now, this is one hot dog!