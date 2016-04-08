Dallas ‘Fav Foodie’ Killed in Plano Double Murder-Suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- It started with an early morning call to 911 on Friday. 19-year-old McCann Utu was on the other end of the call, admitting to stabbing his mother, 45-year-old Stacy Fawcett and his brother, 17-year-old Josiah .

That's when McCann started stabbing himself, while on the 911 call.

"Although our suspect is deceased, we're still gonna continue on with our investigation because we still have two crimes that have been committed," said David Tilley, Public Information Officer for Plano P.D.

When Plano police arrived at the apartment complex on the 3100 block of Communications Parkway, they found both victims dead.

McCann later died at the hospital from self-inflicted stab wounds.

But his friend Trevor Prado remembers him differently, “He was a kid that loved his family more than anything. He was a kid that cared for everyone else, basically before himself."

The 19-year-old was a graduate of Plano West High School and played on the basketball team.

Family members say after a head injury on the basketball court, McCann was never the same.

"With the concussion, it’s been hard. We've been trying to get some treatment. Josiah was the love of my life, I told him that all the time," said Lynn Kroft, Fawcett’s mother.

Both brothers shared the love of sports; Josiah was a senior at Plano West High School and was an athlete on the football and basketball teams.

The boy’s mother, Stacy, was a regular on WFAA's Saturday morning food segment, sharing her love of food.

In a previous interview with Fawcett, she said, "What makes me happy is when I see the viewers that have been posting on my Facebook timeline about what they just made in the kitchen."

Plenty of questions still remain about what happened behind the walls of the apartment building the three shared. One thing is for sure, a community is now mourning the loss of two popular brothers and a loving mother.

thank you for being one of my best friends. you were such a kind soul and I'm blessed to have known you. #ripjosiah pic.twitter.com/sZLC942aj3 — syd (@Sydsacks) April 8, 2016