Oops! Walmart Says Sorry for T-Shirt That Swaps Massachusetts and Maryland

MASSACHUSETTS -- In Walmart's defense, we have 8 states that start with letter M -- maybe that's too many.
Walmart has pulled a t-shirt that showed the outline of Massachusetts with team name for University of Maryland, according to the Washington Post.
It was first pointed out last summer by a shopper who was not geographically challenged.
Last week, another customer pointed out the problem -- but this time, helpful maps were included. See? You can't just point out a problem. You have to offer solutions.
But Walmart stayed the course. Or may have just confused what part of I-95 they were driving on.
Then on Monday, Walmart finally owned up to its Map-gate.
“We are working with Russell Athletic to determine how this happened and in the meantime are removing the shirt from our stores," the company told the Post. “We understand the pride Marylanders feel for the Terps, and apologize for the mistake.”
The University of Massachusetts Minutemen can stand down now.