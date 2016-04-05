Oops! Walmart Says Sorry for T-Shirt That Swaps Massachusetts and Maryland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSACHUSETTS -- In Walmart's defense, we have 8 states that start with letter M -- maybe that's too many.

Walmart has pulled a t-shirt that showed the outline of Massachusetts with team name for University of Maryland, according to the Washington Post.

It was first pointed out last summer by a shopper who was not geographically challenged.

Someone please tell me why Walmart has a shirt that says "terps" in the outline of the state of Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/TQRfvdqbE9 — Victoria Owens (@Victoria_Owens8) July 13, 2015

Last week, another customer pointed out the problem -- but this time, helpful maps were included. See? You can't just point out a problem. You have to offer solutions.

Dear @Walmart I want to inform you that you're selling UMD shirts with the state of Massachusetts on them. pic.twitter.com/RjzK4CdOHH — Samantha Ficco (@Samficco) March 30, 2016

But Walmart stayed the course. Or may have just confused what part of I-95 they were driving on.

@Samficco The state of Maryland is shaped to dip down on the right hand side which includes the word "Terps" for the team. -Marie — Walmart (@Walmart) March 31, 2016

Then on Monday, Walmart finally owned up to its Map-gate.

@Samficco We’re so embarrassed we may never stick our head out of our shell again! Thanks for guiding this lost Terrapin back to MD! -Sonny — Walmart (@Walmart) April 4, 2016

“We are working with Russell Athletic to determine how this happened and in the meantime are removing the shirt from our stores," the company told the Post. “We understand the pride Marylanders feel for the Terps, and apologize for the mistake.”

The University of Massachusetts Minutemen can stand down now.