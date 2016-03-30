14 Amazing DFW Cocktails That Will Make You Update Instagram And Call An Uber

By Kristi Rowe, NewsCastic

So you’re in the mood for a cocktail. Well, you’re in luck — you’re in DFW! The metroplex has more restaurants and bars than you can shake a stick at, and most of them serve adult beverages. Here we’re sharing some favorite Dallas standards, a few “just beyond basic” mixtures, and some out-of-this-world recipes from DFW area mixologists. Make your way around the metroplex, sample safely, and enjoy!

Extra Extra Delicious!

So let’s start out simple and head to Grapevine’s “World Capital of Margaritas,” Esparza’s, for a classic margarita, frozen or on-the-rocks. For something different, try The Iceberg. Dos XX lager topped with frozen margarita is extra, extra special.

Cowgirl’s Love ‘Em

Make your way to any Texas Roadhouse for a Jamaican Cowboy – a pineapple and orange juice sweetened coconut rum margarita. Cowgirls sip away, but we’re not sure you can still call yourself a cowboy after drinking anything this fruity. Of course, if you don’t tell, we won’t either.

Slurp Away

If you’re still looking for simple, try the tasty Jim Beam Blast, at TowersTaphouse in Little Elm. It comes out of a frozen drink machine like a margarita, but it’s more like a Coke “Slurpee” for grownups. With Jim Beam. Yum.

Child’s Play, But Be Very Careful

Speaking of frozen and yum, you haven’t lived if you haven’t had a Yoohoo Yeehaw at Double Wide. As you might expect, it’s made with frozen YooHoo, but they add a little coffee liqueur and vanilla vodka to give it a kick.

Be Vewwy, Vewwy Quiet

#wabbitsmashcocktail #whiskeycakedallas A post shared by Chris Ruiz (@lycan_aire) on Mar 20, 2016 at 2:26pm PDT

If you’re ready for something more complex and very flavorful, hunt down a “wascally” Wabbit Smash at Whiskey Cake. With gin, carrot, mint, lemon, local honey, and king’s ginger liqueur, it could quickly become your new favorite.

Bacon Makes it Better

For a little simple sophistication in the ‘burbs, make your way to Cool River in Las Colinas for a Manhattan like you’ve never had before. The “granddaddy of cocktails,” a Manhattan features sweet vermouth and bitters. Cool River’s also includes Woodford Reserve and “pig candy.” Oh yes.

Carry On

Moving on to some more complex mixology and into Dallas proper, might we suggest the aptly named Wayward Son, served at Wayward Sons on Greenville Avenue. We doubt you’ve had anything like this mix of gin, yellow chartreuse, radishes, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, cucumber, and ground black pepper. Be sure to drink every last drop – there’ll be peace when you are done.

It IS That Easy Being Green

Victor Tangos is no stranger to lists of must-try cocktails in Dallas; they’ve been rocking special drinks and drink specials for quite some time. Their latest, the Hipster Elixir contains gin & housemade green juice topped with Kombucha. Keep it fresh with the hipsters and get your daily serving of kale in a very special tasty treat.

Just A Little Bite

For a familiar flavor spiced up with a little bite, try the Jalapeno Basil Margarita at Malai Kitchen. Make your happy hour even happier with this fresh flavor or order one up as a complement to some delicious Thai or Vietnamese food.

Would You Still Remember Me

The People’s Last Stand is another amazing place for amazing cocktails. May we suggest the Freebird? Don’t travel on till you’ve tasted this delicious mix of Barr Hill Gin with grapefruit liqueur, lime, honey, champagne, and mint.

Go Greek?

The Cedars Social is another Dallas favorite for unique cocktails. These days they’re offering up the Tzatziki Gimlet. With gin, Bols Yogurt Liqueur, lemon, vanilla, mint, and cucumber, it’s a creamy, tart, and fresh taste unlike any other.

Fever All Through The Night

Whether or not you’re catching a movie at the Alamo Drafthouse Dallas, you need to make your way up to Vetted Well for a great cocktail that’s absolutely made for mixed drink aficionados. Trending today is the Cedar Fever, made with Old Tom Gin, elderflower, pine, Peychaud’s Bitters, and lemon oil.

Quench Your Thirst

If you’re dipping some tasty blue corn chips at Blue Mesa, you might want to sip on something deliciously fruity – a Blood Orange Paloma. It’s made with Blue Nectar Silver Tequila, blood orange puree, fresh squeezed ruby red grapefruit, lemon and lime juice and San Pellegrino grapefruit soda.

Chillin’ With Something Cool

Don’t think we forgot Fort Worth in our cocktail round-up. Head on over to Grace for a taste of the Seven. It’s the perfect cocktail for the spring weather we’re enjoying. Even after summer heats up, you’ll love the combination of Cinco Vodka, mint, cucumber, lemon, lime, and simple syrup in a salt and cayenne pepper rimmed glass. We think it’s well worth the drive out West!