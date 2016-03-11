What’s With Mike Myers’ Hair?

WASHINGTON — He’s been a man of many hairstyles over the years, playing characters like Austin Powers and Wayne Campbell, but Mike Meyers took it to a whole new level when he donned a new look at the White House state dinner Thursday.

At the dinner, welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Myers rocked neither mullet nor shag. Instead, the proud Canadian debuted a distinguished silver mane at the party, surprising many who’d never seen him without his brownish-auburn mop.

Some compared Myers’ new look to fellow comedian Steve Martin, who turned gray at a young age. At 52, Myers wouldn’t qualify for the term “prematurely gray,” but the quick change has fans’ heads spinning.

Mike Myers looking dashing at the state dinner… pic.twitter.com/SOpJ3TZB0u — Rose (@Ro_Fo) March 11, 2016

Mike Myers rocking the white hair look as he enters the White House State Dinner pic.twitter.com/cTT7OkHMUG — Joshua Hoyos (@JoshuaHoyos) March 11, 2016

And Mike Myers is looking a little like Steve Martin #statedinner #PMDC pic.twitter.com/q17tPhD8gT — Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) March 11, 2016

Mike Myers is morphing into Steve Martin in the best way possible https://t.co/43YvFUFXB2 pic.twitter.com/24x3UdvQHG — Twistools (@twistools_en) March 11, 2016

I don't want to alarm anyone who grew up with Austin Powers or Shrek, but this is what Mike Myers looks like now. pic.twitter.com/kd7owmR65q — Ewa Kaszuba (@kashoobs) March 11, 2016

Woah Mike Myers aged fast pic.twitter.com/kELhx11GjF — Benjamin Kerensa (@bkerensa) March 11, 2016

Whoa. When did Mike Myers start cosplaying as the old guy from Up? https://t.co/Lgs49OTBGB — Book (@Book_56) March 11, 2016