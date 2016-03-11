What’s With Mike Myers’ Hair?

WASHINGTON — He’s been a man of many hairstyles over the years, playing characters like Austin Powers and Wayne Campbell, but Mike Meyers took it to a whole new level when he donned a new look at the White House state dinner Thursday.

At the dinner, welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Myers rocked neither mullet nor shag. Instead, the proud Canadian debuted a distinguished silver mane at the party, surprising many who’d never seen him without his brownish-auburn mop.

Some compared Myers’ new look to fellow comedian Steve Martin, who turned gray at a young age. At 52, Myers wouldn’t qualify for the term “prematurely gray,” but the quick change has fans’ heads spinning.

