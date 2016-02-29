Ben Affleck Hilariously Smuggles Matt Damon Onto ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

LOS ANGELES — Matt Damon finally got his due in his on-going fun feud with Jimmy Kimmel. On Sunday’s special episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the “Martian” actor got a little help from BFF Ben Affleck.

Originally teased on the red carpet, the Oscar-nominated actor suggested his attendance at the 88th Academy Awards — as well as Best Actor nomination — would help him get onto the highly-coveted chair.

Jimmy Kimmel’s response, when asked about Damon’s chances, referenced snipers on the roof that would keep the actor out.

Once the show began and Ben Affleck was introduced, something strange was afoot. The “Batman v Superman” star entered wearing a trench coat, looking exceptionally large.

It takes a few minutes here, but Kimmel catches on and when the coat is unbuttoned, a disheveled Damon reveals himself to the world.

Completing his mission to get on the late night show, the confrontation between Kimmel and Damon hits a few new levels of discomfort as the intrepid host really comes off as offended and angry.

Since it is Kimmel’s territory, Damon gets to bask in the glory of making it for only a few minutes before being pushed off the stage and back into the shadows.

