Girl Scout Cookies: Did You Know?

Posted 4:10 pm, February 23, 2016, by
With over 2.7 million girl scouts out there you’re bound to run into one selling cookies. Did you know last year they raised over $700-million selling their sugary treats?  Yep! But since just 2 Samoas have 140 calories and 8 grams of fat some experts wonder…"Does supporting their bottom-line have to increase your bottom-line?”