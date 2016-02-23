With over 2.7 million girl scouts out there you’re bound to run into one selling cookies. Did you know last year they raised over $700-million selling their sugary treats? Yep! But since just 2 Samoas have 140 calories and 8 grams of fat some experts wonder…"Does supporting their bottom-line have to increase your bottom-line?”
Girl Scout Cookies: Did You Know?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Time’s running out! Better get your Girl Scout Cookies while you can!
-
Donald Glover surpises Girl Scout after buying ALL of her cookies
-
Smart Cookie? Did Girl-Scout break rules after selling baked goods in front of weed dispensary?
-
Chew on This: Girl Scouts team up with Bisous Bisous Patisserie
-
Missouri school superintendent finds candy ‘bribes’ for snow day on his front porch
-
-
Dallas bakery puts a twist on milk and cookies
-
Christmas: Did You Know?
-
She was raped, pregnant and married by 11 – now she fights to end child marriage in the US
-
New Year’s Traditions: Did You Know?
-
John Battaglia: 16 years after killing his daughters, Deep Ellum man put to death
-
-
Baby Jesus stolen 90 years ago from Nativity scene returned to New Jersey church
-
‘Bluest baby I’ve ever seen’: Strangers at Walmart save life of 8-month-old girl
-
Can’t afford a prom dress? Please don’t skip it, the Dallas Public Library is here for you!