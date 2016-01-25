7 Signs You Grew Up in DFW

By Rachel Miller, NewsCastic

The Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex is one of the most populated metropolitans in the United States. If you grew up in the DFW area, you probably had some of the best memories that people who grew up elsewhere will never quite understand. Let’s take a trip down memory lane. Here are a few things that only DFW natives will understand.

1. You Shopped At Red Bird Mall

If you grew up in DFW, chances are, you probably shopped at what is now called Southwest Center Mall, at least once in your life. Many Dallas natives still refer to the shopping mall as Red Bird Mall. It was once the hottest spot to get all of your latest gear, dine at restaurants and meet up with friends.

2. You Remember Mr. Peppermint

Many kids that grew up in the 70s, 80s and 90s in DFW probably watched “Peppermint Place” starring Mr. Peppermint. Dallas native Jerry Haynes portrayed the role of Mr. Peppermint. Fans would tune in to watch Mr. Peppermint’s daily activities with his sidekick, Muffin.