Dezzed & Confused: How Long will Dez Bryant be Out?

VALLEY RANCH – The Cowboys have kicked off the season the best way possible, with a notch in the win column. The win was made even better by the fact that all the other teams in the division ended week one with a loss. Plus new Eagle Demarco Murray debuted with a grand total of nine yards rushing.

But even though the Cowboys were able to avoid defeat, they weren`t able to avoid the feet. Dez Bryant left the game with a broken right foot early in the fourth quarter; coincidentally, the injury is known as a Jones Fracture.

Dez had surgery, which required a screw, to repair the fracture Monday. According to Jerry Jones, the bone could take up to six weeks to heal. The Cowboys still haven`t released an official timetable on Dez`s return, but Dez already tweeted to not believe anyone.

Cowboys fans have to hope it doesn`t go the same way as NBA star Kevin Durant`s rehab from the same injury. He had to have three surgeries within six months before he was finally shut down for the season last year.

The Cowboys know that other receivers, like rookie Lucky Whitehead, need to step up. “I’m going to be ready and I’m very excited for the opportunity,” Whitehead said. The team even traded for a butler to help clean up the mess at receiver — Brice Butler, a third year receiver from the Raiders.

So whether it`s 4 to 6 weeks or 8 to 12 weeks, it looks like the committee approach won`t only apply only to the running backs, but to the receivers as well. We’ll have to wait and see whether Dez`s screw will screw over the Cowboys’ Super Bowl expectations this season.

