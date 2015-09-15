Chef Uno Prepares Buffalo-Loaded Potato Chips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Football season means finger foods and Chef Uno prepares the ultimate tailgate appetizer.

Get ready for Buffalo-Loaded Potato Chips!

Buffalo-Loaded Potato Chips Ingredients:

1 pound russet potatoes (about 2 large), sliced 1/8th of an inch thick on a mandoline slicer, rinsed under cold running water and stored in water

2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

2 quarts vegetable oil

1/2 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Potato Chip Directions:

Drain potatoes. Combine vinegar and 2 quarts water in large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add potatoes and cook for three minutes. Drain and spread on paper towel-lined rimmed baking sheet. Allow to dry for five minutes. Heat oil in large sauce pan to 350°F. Add 1/3 of potato slices and cook, flipping constantly with wire mesh spider until potatoes release no more bubbles, 8-10 minutes. Transfer chips to a large bowl lined with paper towels, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Transfer seasoned chips to a serving bowl and repeat with remaining batches chips. Top with buffalo chicken mixture, blue cheese dressing and chives.

Blue Cheese Ingredients:

1/3 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup sour cream

2 cloves zested garlic

1 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Blue Cheese Directions:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix together until blended.

Buffalo Chicken Ingredients:

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 stick butter

1/4 cup hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Buffalo Chicken Directions:

Heat sauce pan to medium heat and whisk together butter, hot sauce and salt until combined. Add chicken and toss until hot sauce is evenly coated.

Cheers to eating well, Chef Uno.

Keep up with Chef Uno on Facebook, Twitter, or even better, go visit her amazing restaurant Chino Chinatown.