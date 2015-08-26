Heartbreaking Tweets From Slain Reporter’s Boyfriend

ROANOKE, VA — “I am numb.” Heartbreaking words tweeted from the boyfriend of slain reporter Alison Parker, who was shot and killed during a live report Wednesday morning.
Chris Hurst, a fellow reporter at CBS affiliate WDBJ, says he and Alison had been dating for nine months, they had just moved in together and hoped to get married.
27-year-old cameraman Adam Ward was also killed. Ward’s fiancée was actually the morning show producer and witnessed the shooting from the control room. Today was her last day before starting a new TV job in North Carolina.
Police believe disgruntled former employee Vester Flanagan is the killer. Flanagan worked at WDBJ as a reporter for about a year using the on-air name, Bryce Williams.
According to now deleted social media accounts, Flanagan attempted to justify his actions.
Flanagan has been caught after a high-speed chase. There are reports he shot and killed himself, but there is no official word on his condition.